California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Trade Desk worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,761.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,525,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 10,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.08, for a total value of $2,130,024.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,108 shares of company stock worth $55,688,381. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.99, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.36 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $293.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

