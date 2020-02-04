California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,035 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 304,631 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 137,884 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

