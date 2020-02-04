Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Aramark worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Aramark by 38.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Aramark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 8.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.