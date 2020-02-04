Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Insulet worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.