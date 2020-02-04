California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.14.

Shares of HII opened at $261.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average is $234.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

