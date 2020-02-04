California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $24,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

