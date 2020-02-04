California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.90 Million Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,880 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Snap worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 182.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 107.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 169,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of SNAP opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

