California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.01 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Westrock worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WRK opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

