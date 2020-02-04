California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.32 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $25,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

CSL stock opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.62 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.43.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

