California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.63 Million Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,633,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,362 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 175,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

