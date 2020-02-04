California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.74 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Liberty Global worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

