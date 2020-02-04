Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,712,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132,011 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Apple worth $3,145,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 370,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,353.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.