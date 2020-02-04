Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 34,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,353.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

