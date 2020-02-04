Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PCRX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,677,823. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

