Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of SNCR opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.