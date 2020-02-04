PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSW opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $83.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.