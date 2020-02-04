Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

QDEL opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. Quidel has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quidel by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quidel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

