Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSYS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

SSYS stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $978.78 million, a PE ratio of -630.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 59.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

