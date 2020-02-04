SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.19. SunPower has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $16,279,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after buying an additional 967,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 6,600.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 837,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.