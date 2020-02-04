Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Perficient has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Perficient by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $9,032,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $7,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perficient by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 158,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

