Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRO. BTIG Research started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

