SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, December 6th.
SPCB opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.41.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.