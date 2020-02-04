SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SPCB opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SuperCom worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.