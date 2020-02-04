Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLSE. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

