Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $124.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.