Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $124.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

