Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCII. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

