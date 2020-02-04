Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCPH. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SCPH opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.82. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 5,000 shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Matisse Capital owned about 0.08% of Scpharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.