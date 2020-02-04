Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 785 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

