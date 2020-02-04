Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 785 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 11,469 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 11,469 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 785 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 785 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Stock Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Stock Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management
Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,913 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd
Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,913 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd
Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 14,013 Vereit Inc
Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 14,013 Vereit Inc
Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 5,866 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp
Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 5,866 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report