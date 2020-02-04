New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $11,640,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. Stephens cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

