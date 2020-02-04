Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,913 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 3,304,825 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,360,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after buying an additional 825,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,844,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,205,000 after buying an additional 571,203 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

