Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 14,013 Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vereit by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vereit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 160,107 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vereit by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VER stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

