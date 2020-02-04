Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 5,866 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 287.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 92,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 429.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. GMP Securities lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

