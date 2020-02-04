Brookstone Capital Management Has $55,000 Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Iamgold by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

