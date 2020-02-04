Certified Advisory Corp Sells 36 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,004.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,866.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.