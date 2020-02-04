Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

