Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 304 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

