Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.