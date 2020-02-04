Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,866.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

