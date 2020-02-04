Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $35.66 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

