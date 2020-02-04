CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,493,630 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.