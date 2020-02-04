AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,781 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

