CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 463,107 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 523.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,107 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Holly Energy Partners worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 56.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

