Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after acquiring an additional 516,830 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $22,041,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 490.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 147,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

JLL opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

