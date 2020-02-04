CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.26, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $794,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,889 shares of company stock valued at $75,163,130. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

