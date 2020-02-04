Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2,479.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,957 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of Genpact worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 224,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

