CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,019 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,247,000 after buying an additional 154,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,658,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 548,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,241,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.39.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

