3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman Sells 8,906 Shares of Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MMM opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in 3M by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
