3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman Sells 8,906 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MMM opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in 3M by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

