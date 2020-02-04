The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan Sells 20,000 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,690,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.