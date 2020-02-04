The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan Sells 20,000 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,690,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.