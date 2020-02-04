Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy Sells 3,591 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,168.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

