NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 53,887 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 53,887 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$648,260.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,667.70.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 22nd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 60,916 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.87, for a total value of C$540,324.92.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 60,855 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$536,132.55.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 58,649 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total value of C$486,200.21.

NG opened at C$12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a current ratio of 44.97 and a quick ratio of 44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.66 and a 12 month high of C$12.45.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

