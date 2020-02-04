NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 53,887 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 53,887 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$648,260.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,667.70.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 60,916 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.87, for a total value of C$540,324.92.

On Friday, November 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 60,855 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$536,132.55.

On Friday, November 8th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 58,649 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total value of C$486,200.21.

NG opened at C$12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a current ratio of 44.97 and a quick ratio of 44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.66 and a 12 month high of C$12.45.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

