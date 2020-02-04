Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III Sells 2,838 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESS stock opened at $311.39 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $268.16 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.37 and its 200-day moving average is $313.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,461,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 500,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.14.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

